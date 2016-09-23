Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:27 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
A Jacksonville man accused of planning the murder of a UNF employee has now been charged with attempted escape.
The arrest report says there was a hole found in 22-year-old Jecorian McCray’s cell, along with bed sheets tied together like rope. Police were tipped off by the mother of another inmate, who told them “something was going on” in the dorm, according to the report. While police found a hole in the cell, they have not located the weapon McCray was allegedly using to carve it.
McCray is in jail on charges which include murder. Police say he orchestrated the murder of Joe Brenton, who was going to testify against McCray in a burglary trial.
The murder happened on the same day Brenton was supposed to take the stand. JSO says they have jailhouse phone calls which show McCray was anxious about how the burglary trial would proceed, so he got his brother to kill Brenton. Two other people were also arrested.
In addition to the prior charges, McCray now faces attempted escape and criminal mischief of less than $1000.
