Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:27 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Jacksonville man accused of leading murder plot now charged with attempted escape

View Larger
Jecorian McCray
Jecorian McCray

Related

Four arrests in murder plot to stop testimony in burglary case
UNF IT engineer shot and killed in apparent home break-in
Jacksonville homeowner killed by intruder

By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville, FL —

A Jacksonville man accused of planning the murder of a UNF employee has now been charged with attempted escape.

The arrest report says there was a hole found in 22-year-old Jecorian McCray’s cell, along with bed sheets tied together like rope. Police were tipped off by the mother of another inmate, who told them “something was going on” in the dorm, according to the report. While police found a hole in the cell, they have not located the weapon McCray was allegedly using to carve it.

McCray is in jail on charges which include murder. Police say he orchestrated the murder of Joe Brenton, who was going to testify against McCray in a burglary trial.

The murder happened on the same day Brenton was supposed to take the stand. JSO says they have jailhouse phone calls which show McCray was anxious about how the burglary trial would proceed, so he got his brother to kill Brenton. Two other people were also arrested.

In addition to the prior charges, McCray now faces attempted escape and criminal mischief of less than $1000.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 