Watch President Obama's final news conference, scheduled to begin 2:15 ET.

    Posted: 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    Jacksonville man arrested after threatening to kill his young daughter

    Jimmy Ngo
    By Stephanie Brown

    Jacksonville, FL —

    A Jacksonville man has been arrested after a making threats against his young daughter, triggering a statewide Missing Child Alert.

    The arrest report for 32-year-old Jimmy Ngo says Ngo and his wife had a dispute over their potential separation and her communication with another man. The wife was out of town, but told police she got troubling messages from Ngo, who was in the care of the couple’s 21-month-old daughter Nova.

    One message, according to the report, said “I’m sorry and feel like a failure. Me and Nova are going to a better place. Tell everyone I love them and sorry for letting everyone down. I’m taking the coward way out. Wish it didn’t have to end like this. You’ll have this on your conscience. Not me. See you on the other side”. The wife further told police she received a phone call from Ngo saying “if you were here I would blow your brains out and then I would blow my brains out,” according to the arrest report.

    When JSO responded to the home Friday night, they found it dark and nobody answered.

    Police alerted the media about the missing child, and soon after, a statewide alert was issued. Ngo was eventually tracked down in Osceola County after law enforcement pinged his phone.

    Ngo was arrested Tuesday for written threats to kill or do bodily harm to a person or family member.

