A Jacksonville man was taken to hospital with chest pains after a tree falls on home.

By Jenna Bourne, Action News Jax

A woman and her children had to flee from their Westside Jacksonville home on Sunday night after a tree fell through their bedroom ceiling.

The tree snapped in the backyard of the home on Wabash Blvd.

Sabrina Crowder was in the bedroom with her 5-year-old son and her 11-month-old daughter when the tree crashed through the roof.

Crowder said the ceiling fell onto the boy, but no one was injured.

Crowder’s father, who was in another room of the home, was hospitalized with chest pain.

Crowder’s 14-year-old daughter Hannah Foust pulled into the driveway with family just after the tree fell.

“The roof fell on my brother Tucker while he was laying on the bed. And then she [Crowder] had to hurry up and grab him," Hannah Foust said. "And then they brought him and the other baby over here.

"And then they had to call the rescue to get my Papa out,” said Hannah. “At first, I was scared for my brother, to make sure he was alright. But when I figured out he was alright, I was just scared that my Papa wouldn’t get out of the house.”

That woman and her children are now staying with family.