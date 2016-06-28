Jacksonville man wins $2 million Florida Lottery prize

By Kristen Dressel, Action News Jax

A 64-year-old Jacksonville man claims a $2 million Florida Lottery prize in time for the new year.

Edward Rannin claimed the $2 million Mega Millions prize from the drawing held on Dec. 30, 2016. His winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Mega Ball.

Rannin purchased the lottery ticket from Winn Dixie on Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. with an estimated $117 million jackpot.