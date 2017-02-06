Jacksonville mother says she was nearly killed after she was hit, dragged by truck

By Amber Krycka

A local mother is recovering at home after she was struck by a truck on Old St. Augustine Road.

Mallory Butler was checking her tires by the side of the road after picking up a pizza. She says as she was bending over, a green truck hit her, snagging her dress and dragging her down the road.

“I was screaming the entire time,” Butler said. “He just kept on going, and I didn’t know if he was going to stop. This could be really bad if he doesn’t stop.”

But the driver did stop. For a second.

“Praise God that he stopped,” Butler says.

It was a moment her four kids will never forget — because their mother almost didn’t make it home. Butler went to go pick up a pizza early Friday evening — not even a mile away from her home — when she was hit.

After she finally came to a stop, she looked up and saw the truck that had hit her.

“He literally came on the side of me. He stopped for a second,” Butler said. “And I’m like ‘Good, he’s going to help me.’ But he just did a U-turn and kept going.”

Butler crawled to her SUV and called for help. Despite heaving bleeding, and had only a fractured ankle and several scrapes. She credited the quick response of EMTs with helping her through the ordeal.

“The people who took care of my mom, I really want to give a big thanks to them,” her son Noah said.

Butler is grateful she’s okay but can’t get the image of the driver out of her mind.

“I don’t know how you could just leave,” Butler said.