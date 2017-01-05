Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, along with representatives from JSO and Downtown Vision, address their investigation in to the shooting at Art Walk

Restoring trust and addressing safety concerns were the top priorities Tuesday at the quarterly Downtown Jacksonville meeting.

City leaders and law enforcement spoke about crime and how they’re working to combat the problem.

Two public shootings were reported at recent family-friendly events. One of them took place during January's ArtWalk event. Both crimes involved teenagers, and the two shootings might have been connected, authorities said.

JSO said large events draw in huge crowds and that increases the chance of crime.

Police said that doesn’t mean that it’s not safe to come to the area, but they recommend that visitors be aware of their surroundings.

Residents agreed that downtown Jacksonville is one of the safest spots in the city.

“I feel like it is a safe area for the most part, as long as you know where exactly you’re going and you’re aware of your surroundings. I feel safe enough to walk around,” Michael Glass said.

As hundreds of people attended the first Art Walk of the year, it quickly turned into chaos. Weeks later, another shooting that left a 16-year-old dead was reported at the Jacksonville Landing in broad daylight on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“I was down here at both times when the shootings happened, probably minutes before both shootings,” Tristian Jones said.

JSO Assistant Chief Jackson Short said there were 186 reported crimes in 2016 in downtown Jacksonville and 40% of them between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

“Those two recent shooting that we had were an anomaly. It involves groups of young men from other parts of town that came to Jacksonville to meet,” assistant Chief Jackson Short said.

Jacob Gordon, CEO of Downtown Vision said visitors to the Feb. 1 ArtWalk will notice some changes.

“One of those things is to not have those large groups of people packed in there. We’re really trying to increase circulation at Art Walk,” Gordon said.

Police, undercover officers and members of a private security team will be watching, especially teens who attend the event.

There’s already a curfew law in place for minors. JSO said all juveniles have to be off the streets by 11p.m. during the week and on the weekends by midnight. Police said there can be repercussions for the juvenile and his or her legal guardian.

