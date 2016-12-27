Jacksonville plane missing near Great Smoky Mountains

By Action News Jax

A Jacksonville plane has been reported missing Tuesday in the area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Federal Aviation Administrations said it issued an Alert Notice Monday night advising local public safety agencies and the U. S. National Park Service that a Cessna 182 aircraft with three people on board was missing about 15 miles south-southeast of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

The flight started at an airport in the Jacksonville, Florida and was headed to Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport, FAA said.

The FAA issued the search alert when a concerned family member notified the agency that the flight didn't arrive as expected.

The FAA said it will release the aircraft registration after the aircraft is found and officials release the names of the people on board.