News 104.5 WOKV
Posted: 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Jacksonville police searching for armed robbery suspect who wished victims a 'Merry Christmas'

Wanted armed robbery suspect
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Wanted armed robbery suspect

Suspect wishes 'Merry Christmas' in two Jacksonville Walgreens robberies
Armed robbery suspect photo
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Armed robbery suspect

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

This suspect has been busy.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect they believe committed four robberies on the Southside, all in one day.

On Sunday, December 18th, police say armed robberies were reported at these four locations:

-Otaki Steak House at 7860 Gate Parkway

-Walgreens at 11 North University Boulevard

-Speedway at 4324 Atlantic Boulevard

-Walgreens at 11430 Beach Boulevard

WOKV requested the police reports for the Walgreens robberies and we've learned the suspect wished the employees a 'Merry Christmas' before taking off with cash.

Witnesses describe him as a black male, between 160-200 pounds and around 6 feet tall.

The suspect was also caught on surveillance video wearing a black scarf/shirt over his head, while committing the crimes.

At this time, there's no description of his car, but JSO says both an older maroon sedan and an older white sedan were seen in the area.

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call either the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

