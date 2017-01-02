Jacksonville records first two homicides of 2017

By Rich Jones

Before sunset on the first day of 2017, Jacksonville recorded its first two homicides.



Two men are now dead in a shooting Sunday afternoon on 18th and North Main streets.



Witnesses say the shots were fired toward a home where a group of people were standing. It's unknown if the group was targeted.



So far JSO does not have a suspect description.



"We're gonna do everything we can and put all the efforts we can into solving all the homicides that occurred in Jacksonville and Duval County," JSO Sergeant Chuck Ford said.



22-year-old Kareem Hagan died at the scene, while 17-year-old Marquis Luis Marquez died at the hospital.



Detectives on scene said they were speaking with a number of witnesses and canvassing the area looking for additional information.



Tony Bell lives nearby and tells our partner Action News Jax that a bullet went through his home.



"Went through a wall right where I was sleeping at, so it was real close", Bell said.



Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).