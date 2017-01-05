Jacksonville Sheriff: Art Walk shooting was not random

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, along with representatives from JSO and Downtown Vision, address their investigation in to the shooting at Art Walk

By Stephanie Brown

It wasn’t a random shooting.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says there is a very active investigation still ongoing after two teens were shot at the Art Walk in Downtown Wednesday night. JSO does not believe the shooting was targeting the event, however, rather it’s believed those involved came together, potentially to engage in some kind of criminal act.

Williams now confirms there were multiple calibers of bullets found at the scene, so it’s believed multiple firearms were involved. One of the victims had an empty holster on him, so Williams says it’s possible that person fired some of the shots.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were shot, but the injuries are not considered life threatening. Williams says these victims are not cooperating with JSO in their investigation.

Up to two suspects are believed to be involved. The only description at this time is that one may be a black male with long dreads, according to the incident report.

Williams says, while it’s tragic that something like this happened at a large event Downtown, it’s important for people to understand that area is actually a generally safe location. There were no statistics immediately available for Downtown crime, but Williams says there have been more than 150 Art Walks in more than 13 years, and none have seen gun crime, to their recollection.

While Williams continually emphasized that they don’t believe the shooting itself was random, there will likely be more police at the event next month, as well as some of the other large scale events that are hosted in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated through the afternoon.