Posted: 7:33 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death on westside

JSO investigating suspicious death on westside
Kaitlyn Chana, Action News Jax
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death on the city's westside early Monday. 

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

An early morning undetermined death on Jacksonville's westside is being called suspicious by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the area of Labelle Street and Woodcrest Road, which is a block west of Cassat Avenue. 

According to Sgt. Robert John, a man was found dead inside a residence.  It's preliminary in the investigation, and detectives say they are working to locate anyone who saw or heard anything.  

Detectives haven't identified the victim at this time.  They haven't confirmed the manner of death, or whether there was forced entry. 

