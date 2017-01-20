Jacksonville teen inspired by "Hidden Figures" pays it forward

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl —
Her name is Taylor Richardson. But the 13-year-old aspiring astronaut has been called "Astronaut Star Bright" since she attended space camp.
The 13-year-old from Jacksonville caught our attention when she launched a GoFundMe effort to send 100 girls to see the hit movie, "Hidden Figures".
HEAR TAYLOR RICHARDSON ON JACKSONVILLE'S MORNING NEWS
The historical space program drama inspired Richardson. She watched a private screening at the White House in mid-December, where she met Katherine Johnson's daughter and grandson.
Richardson says she left D.C. feeling incredibly inspired to pay it forward for some girls in her community to have a special viewing as well.
Her goal was to raise $2,500 so that 100 girls could see the movie. She shattered that goal, with more than $14,000 raised.
Now, hundreds of young girls in NE Florida will see the story, as Richardson describes, of a group of black women who marched into a room as programmers and changed the game not only of space exploration but broke gender barriers as well.
Richardson says she wants to show our girls that they are strong, intelligent and can be whatever they want to be with faith, hard work and support.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}