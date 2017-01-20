Follow us on

Posted: 7:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Jacksonville teen inspired by "Hidden Figures" pays it forward

Taylor Richardson photo
Taylor Richardson's GoFundMe effort raised more than $14,000 to send other Jacksonville girls to see Hidden Figures. 

By Rich Jones

Her name is Taylor Richardson.  But the 13-year-old aspiring astronaut has been called "Astronaut Star Bright" since she attended space camp. 

The 13-year-old from Jacksonville caught our attention when she launched a GoFundMe effort to send 100 girls to see the hit movie, "Hidden Figures".

The historical space program drama inspired Richardson.  She watched a private screening at the White House in mid-December, where she met Katherine Johnson's daughter and grandson.  

Richardson says she left D.C. feeling incredibly inspired to pay it forward for some girls in her community to have a special viewing as well.

Her goal was to raise $2,500 so that 100 girls could see the movie.  She shattered that goal, with more than $14,000 raised. 

Now, hundreds of young girls in NE Florida will see the story, as Richardson describes, of a group of black women who marched into a room as programmers and changed the game not only of space exploration but broke gender barriers as well.

Richardson says she wants to show our girls that they are strong, intelligent and can be whatever they want to be with faith, hard work and support.

