Posted: 2:27 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Jacksonville woman arrested for being 'too intoxicated' to provide care for children

Erica Littlejohn
By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says she was too intoxicated to provide care.

A 32-year-old Jacksonville woman is charged with felony child neglect and battery of a law enforcement officer, after a neighbor called JSO, saying she heard four children screaming and running.

When police arrived, they say Erica Littlejohn admitted she had been drinking, but was not in need of medical attention.

But according to the arrest report, Littlejohn was having trouble walking and didn't even realize the children were no longer in the apartment.

Police also observed vomit in multiple rooms of the house.

When questioned by police, Littlejohn apparently slapped an officer in the face, when she tried to get her to sit down.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified. 

