Posted: 4:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

Jacksonville woman says thieves caught on surveillance video snatching her purse

Jacksonville Ale House
Action News Jax, Deanna Bettineschi
Jacksonville Ale House

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

The next time you go out to eat, you'll want to keep a close eye on your purse.

A Jacksonville woman claims a man and a woman were caught on surveillance video stealing her purse, while she ate at Miller's Ale Houseon the Southside.

Taylor Howard says the purse was on the back of her chair, when it got snatched on Friday.

She hopes sharing her story will stop anyone else from falling victim to the thieves.

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

