By Robert Alonso

Expanding discrimination protections to the LGBTQ community wasn't the only big change made last night by the Jacksonville City Council.



An amendment from Councilman Scott Wilson passed before the Human Rights Ordinance was expanded by a 12-6 vote to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.



Wilson's amendment - which passed unanimously - takes away the threat of jail time as a penalty for those who violate the HRO moving forward.



Raymond Johnson - the President of Biblical Concepts Ministries - tells our partner Action News Jax he's fully behind the move.



"We are talking about jailing Christians for their faith," Johnson added. "This is what Islamic countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia do."



Dan Merkan - Chair of the Jacksonville Coalition For Equality - says that sends the wrong message to anyone inclined to discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity.



"Our hope was to leave the strongest protections in place as possible," Merkan added. "I would hate to see us take away something that might also impact people who have cases based on race or religion."



Prior to that amendment, violators were subject to up to 90 days in jail along with a $500 fine.