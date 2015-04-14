Jax Beach Police warn about aggressive salesmen

By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville Beach Police want you to be careful with door-to-door salesmen.

We’re told there’s been a trend of solicitors claiming to sell items like carpet cleaning solutions or vacuums coming to homes and making their pitch while insisting you let them inside. If the homeowner refuses, we’re told the salesman becomes very aggressive. When the homeowner shuts the door, the solicitors tend to abandon the street altogether.

Jacksonville Beach Police are urging you not to allow door-to-door solicitors in to your home. If you are confronted by a salesman who refuses to leave, or you’re concerned about an interaction you’ve had with a solicitor, you’re asked to contact JBPD at 904-270-1661.