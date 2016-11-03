Jax Humane Society looking for children volunteers

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:18 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Danielle Leigh
Jacksonville, Fl. —
The Jacksonville Humane Society is looking for children to volunteer to read to the shelter animals.
The Pawsitive Reading Program is designed to provide enrichment for kids, dogs, and cats. The program is for children ages 8 – 13 to visit the shelter for 45 minute periods on Wednesday afternoons to read to the animals. Children may choose to read to either dogs or cats and should bring a suitable fiction or non-fiction reading materials including school books. Parents must attend and stay with their children throughout the 45 minute period. Children are also encouraged to bring used towels to sit on if they do not want to sit on the chairs.
The Humane Society says the program is the highlight of the animals’ day. It makes their confidence sky rocket and helps them be more comfortable around people, which will eventually help them in their new home or around potential adopters. The interactions also lower the stress levels of the animals which help them feel more comfortable in the shelter.
The Humane Society also says the program helps children by allow them to practice their reading while in a safe and fun environment. They want to help children feel like their homework isn’t really homework and giving children the confidence in their ability to read aloud.
The program runs until April 26, 2017.
Space is limited and you are encouraged to register in advance.
