Updated: 3:03 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 1:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

Jax JCA cleared following bomb threat

This is one of several Jewish Community Centers across the nation that faced similar threats

Jacksonville Jewish Community Alliance
Action News Jax
Jacksonville Jewish Community Alliance

By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville, FL —

Normal operations have resumed at the Jewish Community Alliance after a bomb threat forced an evacuation earlier today.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the JCA, which is on San Jose, received a threat through a phone call. Police declined to say what exactly was said in the phone call, but the building was evacuated as a precaution. We’re told no device was found after a sweep by law enforcement.

News reports from across the nation show Jewish community centers in several states received bomb threats by phone today, including centers in New Jersey, Maryland, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

