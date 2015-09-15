By Christy Turner

A Jacksonville man was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for allegedly stealing nearly a quarter million dollars of Social Security disability benefits.

Robert Lee Lanier, 57, pled guilty last November to stealing more than $236,000 in government property over the past eight years.

According to court documents and sentencing testimony, Lanier indicated that he was unable to work and had been receiving Social Security Disability Benefits and Medicare Benefits since 1995. Meanwhile, Lanier was allegedly operating a Handyman Service and performing services like trim work, home repairs, building fences, and doing other home improvement.

Prosecutors said Lanier boasted that he had “made millions of dollars” running the business. He apparently admitted that he lied to investigators and knew he would be disqualified and lose his benefits if the government found out he was capable of working.

Documents show Lanier received more than $155,316 from the Social Security Administration and more than $81,365 from the Medicare program in all.