Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Jax Congressman John Rutherford is 'much improved', remains in hospital

View Larger
Jacksonville Representative John Rutherford
Jacksonville Representative John Rutherford

Related

Congressman John Rutherford continues to recover in hospital
Jax Congressman John Rutherford "in good spirits" after medical emergency

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

Much improved.

It's how Jacksonville Congressman John Rutherford's Chief of Staff is describing his condition, as he remains in the hospital a week after collapsing on Capitol Hill.

Kelly Simpson says, "His doctors are pleased with his recovery, but continue to keep him in the hospital to eliminate all inflammation caused by the allergic reaction he experienced."

According to the new statement released Wednesday, doctors are expected to release him some time over the next several days.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 