Posted: 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
Jax Congressman John Rutherford is 'much improved', remains in hospital
By Sarah Thompson
Jacksonville, FL —
Much improved.
It's how Jacksonville Congressman John Rutherford's Chief of Staff is describing his condition, as he remains in the hospital a week after collapsing on Capitol Hill.
Kelly Simpson says, "His doctors are pleased with his recovery, but continue to keep him in the hospital to eliminate all inflammation caused by the allergic reaction he experienced."
According to the new statement released Wednesday, doctors are expected to release him some time over the next several days.
