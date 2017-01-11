Follow us on

Updated: 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Jax Congressman John Rutherford suffers medical emergency

Jacksonville Representative John Rutherford

By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville, FL —

Jacksonville Representative John Rutherford has been taken to the hospital.

Our Washington Insider Jamie Dupree says Rutherford was on the House floor for a series of evening votes which began at 5:49pm.  He voted “Yes” on an amendment to the Regulatory Accountability Act. 

Records from the House Clerk’s office show that he was there and voting for the first vote, but did not vote for the next ten House votes.  That is when he suffered his medical emergency in the Republican cloakroom, which is just off the floor, according to Dupree’s reporting.

Fox’s Chad Pergram reports Rutherford was taken on a stretcher from the GOP cloakroom to the hospital. Pergram reports Rutherford suffered a cardiac episode, and the House Chaplain accompanied him from the elevator to the cloakroom.

Dupree says Florida Representative Neal Dunn, a surgeon from Panama City, helped attend to Rutherford as well.

Rutherford, a freshman Republican representing Florida’s Fourth Congressional District, succeeded longtime Jacksonville Representative Ander Crenshaw, who retired.

64-year-old Rutherford has lived in Jacksonville since 1958, and joined the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as a patrolman in 1974. He became Sheriff in 2003, a post he served for 12 years.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.

