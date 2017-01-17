By Stephanie Brown

Their only job will be pursuing and prosecuting anyone engaged in human trafficking.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson has created a new section under the Special Prosecution division of her office, called the Human Trafficking initiative. It’s part of a more wide ranging Human Rights section targeting a number of related violations.

“Because these crimes affect some of the most vulnerable in our community, adding these dedicated resources is a way we can help those preyed upon to end this vicious cycle,” Nelson says.

The Florida Department of Children and Families says the number of human trafficking cases has increased more than fifty percent from last year. In total, Florida received 1,892 reports of human trafficking- but they attribute that increase to more training and screening to spot cases.

“Human trafficking is organized crime, and this is a criminal market that generates an estimated $150 billion annually,” says Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

This initiative is designed to give dedicated resources at a state level, which will give more attention and flexibility during both the investigation and prosecution, according to Nelson’s office. Those resources span the Fourth Circuit, which includes Duval, Clay, and Nassau counties.

“These heinous crimes highlight what can be accomplished with effective investigations and prosecution, but as with all crime, our continued education of the public and emphasizing the need for law abiding citizens to call us with their tips and suspicions is key,” Williams says.

There is a Northeast Florida Human Trafficking Coalition annual event Thursday that’s open to the public. It will take place at 5 PM at the Wilson Center of the Arts on FSCJ’s South Campus.

Assistant State Attorney Erin Wolfson will lead this initiative, along with newly hired State Attorney Investigator Richard Trew.