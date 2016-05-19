JEA SmartSavings Pilot Program

By Danielle Leigh

JEA is working on a pilot program that will offer customers a new way to be more in control of their utility bill.

The “Smart Savings” pilot program will roll out in two phases before potentially expanding it to all customers. The basic premise is to offer customers a new way to be more in control of their energy use and their savings based on when and how they use energy, including timing and how many appliances they are running at the same time.

By managing how and when you use your energy and by avoiding the peak hours, customers can keep their energy demand down which means a lower utility bill.

Peak hours to avoid on JEA SmartSavings:

April – October (Summer): Monday – Friday; 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

November – March (Winter): Monday – Friday; 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Customers on the proposed JEA Smart Savings Residential Pilot Program will see two demand rates on their monthly bill.

The highest demand for the month is calculated at $3.75 per kW.

The highest demand during peak hours for the month is calculated at $4.90 per kW.

Phase one of the program will include volunteer employee participants and any residential customer that wants to participate. It will be limited to 150 participants.

Phase two will include residential electric customers chosen to statistically represent the population of the entire residential electric customer base.