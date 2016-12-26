Follow us on

Posted: 9:22 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

JFRD ambulance involved in crash

Ambulance slams into building during crash in Jacksonville
Ambulance slams into building during crash in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL —

A Monday morning crash involving an ambulance and pickup truck in Jacksonville is under investigation.

The crash happened on University and Beach Boulevards.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department ambulance crashed into the side of the Sprint cellphone store as a result of the collision. There are no reports of significant injuries. 

It’s unclear who was at fault or if anyone will be charged. 

