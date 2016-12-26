JFRD ambulance involved in crash

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:22 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
Jacksonville, FL —
A Monday morning crash involving an ambulance and pickup truck in Jacksonville is under investigation.
The crash happened on University and Beach Boulevards.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department ambulance crashed into the side of the Sprint cellphone store as a result of the collision. There are no reports of significant injuries.
It’s unclear who was at fault or if anyone will be charged.
#ANjaxBREAKING: Beach & University completely blocked off for crash appearing to involve #JFRD ambulance & truck. @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/wWB6Kb9ehi— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) December 26, 2016
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}