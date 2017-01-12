By Christy Turner

A Jacksonville mother was arrested Tuesday for child neglect, among other things.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they found Shantea Norwood, 40, and three children, including a 5-month-old baby, outside of a Westside liquor store on Lane Avenue around 1:55 a.m.

According to the arrest report, Norwood appeared severely intoxicated and could barely stand up.

Officers said they had to hold Norwood’s babies after she almost dropped them. At one point, an officer said Norwood tried to snatch the baby out of the cop’s arms.

The Sheriff’s Office said Norwood became combative, kicked the patrol car door and started spitting. Norwood was placed in restraints and transported for booking.

A child told investigators that he was hungry and hadn’t eaten all day, per JSO. The report stated the babies’ diapers were soiled and they had no milk.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and a woman responded to the scene and took custody of the three children.

In addition to the child neglect charge, Norwood was charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer, without violence.