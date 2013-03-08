JSO awarded new grant to focus on pedestrian, bicyclist safety

By Sarah Thompson

If you tend to drive with a lead foot, you may want to slow down.

The Florida Department of Transportation is awarding the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office a more than $50,000 grant, focus on bicyclist and pedestrian safety.

That means over the next few months, police will be deployed to high traffic areas around town, known for crashes involving pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

During those deployments, officers will focus on enforcement, driver education, and overall roadway safety. The officers will also be responsible for collecting data about those intersections to report to the FDOT.

We're told the deployments will take place at the following locations:

-Corridor 103rd Street from Hillman Drive to Blanding Boulevard

-Corridor Atlantic Boulevard from Cortez Road to Arlington Road

-Corridor US 23 from I-95 to North Canal Street

-Corridor US 90 from St. Johns Bluff Road

The deployments will kick off on Thursday, February 2nd at 103rd Street, from Hillman Driver to Blanding Boulevard, from 4pm to 8pm.