By Robert Alonso

A man wearing no shirt and no shoes is now in custody for a carjacking this morning at The Avenues mall.



The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the initial call for help came in around 8 this morning from a parking lot near JC Penney's.



Officers tell us it started when the suspect - yet to be identified - apparently told the victim to get out of her blue Cadillac sport utility vehicle and then bit one of her hands while taking it.



Onstar helped JSO find the vehicle and disable it near a hotel parking lot on Belfort Road, which is where JSO believes the second woman was attacked by the suspect after he got out of the car and wasn't able to get back inside.



According to officers at the second crime scene, the suspect took the victim's purse and "beat her up pretty good" before he was nabbed in the hotel lobby without putting up a fight.



Paramedics have taken that woman to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.