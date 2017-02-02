An integrity investigation was launched after a woman posted a video of herself performing a sex act inside the Duval County Courthouse.

By Christy Turner

Public sex in the Duval County Courthouse captured on camera.

That graphic video, which was shared on social media, has triggered an integrity investigation.

The local woman, who we’re not identifying, posted the video to Facebook and Twitter of herself performing a sex act in the courthouse hallway on the fourth floor.

Her caption read, “I just found a way to get out of trouble.”

Court records confirmed the woman was at the courthouse facing marijuana- related drug charges from Jan. 19.

Our partner Action News Jax said the woman also posted a message on Facebook bragging about the attention the video was receiving.

Both the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Duval County Courthouse are investigating the incident. JSO and the Duval Court administrator, Joe Stelma, confirm neither the woman nor the man in the video is employed with the courthouse or the Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax said city officials believe the man may work security at the courthouse.