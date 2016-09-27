Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
If you’re in need of a job, you may want to consider this.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking to fill crossing guard vacancies at more than a dozen elementary schools in Duval County.
The job requires you to work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, for a maximum of 10 hours a week. It pays $9.56 an hour.
Applicants should live within a reasonable distance of the school that they are assigned to avoid excessive and costly travel time.
The Sheriff’s Office says applicants must pass a background check and drug screening one selected. They must also complete eight hours of classroom and field training, and pass a written exam and a practical exam.
For more information about becoming a school crossing guard, contact the Sheriff’s Office Community Affairs Division at (904) 630-2160 or email JSOCommunityAffairs@jaxsheriff.org.
