Posted: 4:32 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
If you’re in need of a job, you may want to consider this.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking to fill crossing guard vacancies at more than a dozen elementary schools in Duval County.
The job requires you to work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, for a maximum of 10 hours a week. It pays $9.56 an hour.
Applicants should live within a reasonable distance of the school that they are assigned to avoid excessive and costly travel time.
The Sheriff’s Office says applicants must pass a background check and drug screening one selected. They must also complete eight hours of classroom and field training, and pass a written exam and a practical exam.
For more information about becoming a school crossing guard, contact the Sheriff’s Office Community Affairs Division at (904) 630-2160 or email JSOCommunityAffairs@jaxsheriff.org.
Current Openings:
Arlington Heights Elementary located at 1520 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington Road Elementary located at 1201 University Boulevard N., Jacksonville, FL 32211
Bartram Springs Elementary located at 14799 Bartram Springs Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brookview Elementary located at 10450 Theresa Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Highlands Elementary located at 1000 De Paul Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Kernan Trail Elementary located at 2281 Kernan Boulevard S., Jacksonville, FL 32246
Lake Lucina Elementary located at 6527 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Mamie Agnes Elementary located at 700 Orange Avenue, Baldwin, FL 32234
North Shore K-8 Elementary located at 5701 Silver Plaza, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Parkwood Heights Elementary located at 1709 Landsdowne Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Sabal Palm Elementary located at 1201 Kernan Boulevard N., Jacksonville, FL 32225
Samuel A. Hull Elementary located at 7528 Hull Street, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Thomas Jefferson Elementary located at 8233 Nevada Street, Jacksonville, FL 32220
