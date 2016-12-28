JSO identifies man killed on Christmas Day in Arlington shooting

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
The man shot and killed Christmas night in Arlington has been identified.
On Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they found Adam Williams suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the Avalon Hills apartment complex, near the Arlington Expressway.
Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. He was 36.
Officers believe he was shot during some sort of altercation.
No suspect description has been released. JSO said it’s still an active investigation.
