Posted: 8:52 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

JSO investigating deadly Northside shooting

JSO investigating a shooting in the North Shore area that left a man dead.
JSO investigating a shooting in the North Shore area that left a man dead.

By Kristen Dressel, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL —

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting early Monday morning. 

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the 700 block of Lynton Street. 

A man suffering from multiple gunshots was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he later died.

There is no suspect information. 

Police are continuing to investigate.  

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000.

