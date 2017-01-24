By Robert Alonso

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent bomb threat at a recycling business near downtown Jacksonville.



Officers say what looks like a pipe bomb was found around 8:45 this morning by an employee going through recycling materials at West Rock Recyclers on the corner of Beaver and Acorn streets.



We're hearing it could take a while for the Bomb Squad to make the area safe because of where the device was found.



The building has now been evacuated as JSO tries to deal with the device safely.



It isn't clear at this point who put the device there or how it got there, but JSO is saying it has no apparent relation to the threat that caused Terry Parker High School's evacuation earlier in the morning.



We'll keep you updated on what happens there.