Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

JSO investigating pipe bomb threat at recycling business near downtown

View Larger
West Rock recyclers bomb threat
Bridgette Matter, Action News Jax
West Rock recyclers bomb threat

Related

Three Northeast Florida schools deal with bomb threats

By Robert Alonso

Jacksonville, FL —

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent bomb threat at a recycling business near downtown Jacksonville.

Officers say what looks like a pipe bomb was found around 8:45 this morning by an employee going through recycling materials at West Rock Recyclers on the corner of Beaver and Acorn streets.

We're hearing it could take a while for the Bomb Squad to make the area safe because of where the device was found.

The building has now been evacuated as JSO tries to deal with the device safely.

It isn't clear at this point who put the device there or how it got there, but JSO is saying it has no apparent relation to the threat that caused Terry Parker High School's evacuation earlier in the morning.

We'll keep you updated on what happens there.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 