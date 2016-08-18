JSO investigating triple shooting on northside

By Rich Jones

It appears they were targeted for an unknown reason.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is investigating a triple shooting that happened just before 9pm Wednesday on Fredericksburg Avenue, near Soutel Drive.

JSO says three black males, ages 19 and 20, were taken to UF Health by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

We're told one of the victims received a life threatening wound is not expected to survive. Two of the victims have non-life threatening injuries.

JSO says this does not appear to be a random act; early indications are that the victims were targeted.

According to an incident report, two homes on Fredericksburg Ave and three vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Multiple people were inside the homes, including children as young as 2 years of age, there were no injuries.



Since the first of the year in Jacksonville we have reported two other shootings involving groups of teens: at Art Walk on January 4th, and outside the Jacksonville Landing on January 16th.