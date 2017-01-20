By Sarah Thompson

In some of the calls, he claimed there was a bomb inside and that everyone needed to get out; in others, he threatened to shoot everyone inside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a 37-year-old man, for making a number of disturbing calls to 6 different Walmarts around our area.

Police say all the calls came from the same phone number, which they later linked to Jason Martinez.

They tracked him down in Hemming Plaza, where he was arrested.

He's now charged with making a false report about planting a bomb and threatening to place a destructive device.