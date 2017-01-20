Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:22 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

JSO: Man called in bomb threats to local Walmarts, claimed he was going to 'shoot everyone'

View Larger
Jason Martinez
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Jason Martinez

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

In some of the calls, he claimed there was a bomb inside and that everyone needed to get out; in others, he threatened to shoot everyone inside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a 37-year-old man, for making a number of disturbing calls to 6 different Walmarts around our area.

Police say all the calls came from the same phone number, which they later linked to Jason Martinez.

They tracked him down in Hemming Plaza, where he was arrested.

He's now charged with making a false report about planting a bomb and threatening to place a destructive device.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 