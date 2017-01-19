Follow us on

Posted: 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

JSO: Man shot in the leg, just west of downtown

McQuade Street shooting
By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

They were responding to reports of shots fired, but when they showed up, no one was there.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has little information to go on, after a man was shot in the leg on McQuade Street, just west of downtown.

Police say a family member took the victim to the hospital, before police even arrived.

According to JSO, the man is expected to survive.

At this time, police don't know of any witnesses to the shooting. 

