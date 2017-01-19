JSO: Man shot in the leg, just west of downtown

By Sarah Thompson

They were responding to reports of shots fired, but when they showed up, no one was there.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has little information to go on, after a man was shot in the leg on McQuade Street, just west of downtown.

Police say a family member took the victim to the hospital, before police even arrived.

According to JSO, the man is expected to survive.

At this time, police don't know of any witnesses to the shooting.