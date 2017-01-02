JSO officer fires gun after being hit by vehicle at nightclub

By Robert Alonso

A 29-year-old man is expected in Duval County court today after he was arrested for hitting a police officer with his car.



It all happened around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Pure Night Club as it was in the process of closing.



At least 150 to 200 people were leaving at the time, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



Cecil Evans allegedly hit a parked car and then a uniformed off-duty officer who was working security at the club, nearly bending him over the hood.



During the encounter, the officer noticed an assault rifle in the car and chased the car on foot as Evans drove away.



The officer fired his gun twice, hitting the car both times but not hitting Evans.



Evans was arrested after getting stuck in traffic. He is being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.