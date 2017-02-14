Posted: 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
JSO releases new surveillance photos tied to 2016 Westside murder
By Sarah Thompson
Jacksonville, FL —
Months after a man was found dead in the middle of the road, right near Normandy Park on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is turning to the public for help.
They've released new surveillance photos showing two cars believed to be connected to the murder, which happened last October on Greek Road.
The victim was identified by police as Desmond Jacobs, 34.
If you recognize either car, you're urged to contact the Sheriff's Office.
