Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    JSO releases new surveillance photos tied to 2016 Westside murder

    View Larger
    Car connected to 2016 Westside murder
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
    Car connected to 2016 Westside murder

    Related

    View Larger
    Car connected to 2016 Westside murder photo
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
    Car connected to 2016 Westside murder
    View Larger
    Car connected to 2016 Westside murder photo
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
    Car connected to 2016 Westside murder
    View Larger
    Car connected to 2016 Westside murder photo
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
    Car connected to 2016 Westside murder
    JSO investigates suspicious death on Westside after man found dead in street

    By Sarah Thompson

    Jacksonville, FL —

    Months after a man was found dead in the middle of the road, right near Normandy Park on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is turning to the public for help.

    They've released new surveillance photos showing two cars believed to be connected to the murder, which happened last October on Greek Road.

    The victim was identified by police as Desmond Jacobs, 34.

    If you recognize either car, you're urged to contact the Sheriff's Office.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     