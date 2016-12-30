Follow us on

Posted: 1:33 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

JSO releases photos of wanted bank robbery suspect

Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect photo
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect photo
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help tracking down a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the man robbed the Wells Fargo on Atlantic Boulevard on Thursday, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He apparently never revealed a weapon, only implied that he had one.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance photos, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

