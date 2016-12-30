JSO releases photos of wanted bank robbery suspect

By Sarah Thompson

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help tracking down a bank robbery suspect.



Police say the man robbed the Wells Fargo on Atlantic Boulevard on Thursday, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.



He apparently never revealed a weapon, only implied that he had one.



If you recognize the man in the surveillance photos, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



