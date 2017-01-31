Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
Posted: 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

JSO releases surveillance photo from triple shooting

Triple shooting suspect vehicle
Triple shooting suspect vehicle

JSO investigating triple shooting on northside

By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville, FL —

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released a new surveillance shot they’re hoping could provide leads, as they continue to investigate a triple shooting.

The shooting happened last Wednesday night on Fredericksburg Avenue on the Northside. Three young men were hit with the gunfire, with one of them suffering critical injuries. JSO believes the victims were targeted, although the motive still hasn’t been released.

JSO now says this shooting was a drive-by, and the car pictured in this surveillance photo is the vehicle used by the suspect or suspects. The vehicle is believed to be a newer model Chevrolet Impala that’s silver or white. It may be a rental car, according to JSO.

If you have any information about this shooting or this car, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible $3,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

