JSO searching for 2016 double murder suspect

By Sarah Thompson

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection to a double murder.



According to JSO, Gerrod Wilson, 23, was involved in a shooting on Dekle Avenue in Northwest Jacksonville on July 1, 2016.



Wilson is described as a black male, 5'10'' and weighs around 150 lbs. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.



If you know where Wilson is, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.