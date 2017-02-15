Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    JSO searching for 2016 double murder suspect

    View Larger
    Gerrod Wilson
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
    Gerrod Wilson

    Related

    Shooting leaves man, woman dead in Northwest Jax

    By Sarah Thompson

    Jacksonville, FL —

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection to a double murder.

    According to JSO, Gerrod Wilson, 23, was involved in a shooting on Dekle Avenue in Northwest Jacksonville on July 1, 2016.

    Wilson is described as a black male, 5'10'' and weighs around 150 lbs. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

    If you know where Wilson is, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     