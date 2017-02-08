Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    JSO searching for armed and dangerous suspect known to spend time in Riverside and Lackawanna

    Malik Riley
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
    Malik Riley

    By Sarah Thompson

    Jacksonville, FL —

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous.

    Malik Riley, 20, has active warrants for shooting deadly missiles, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm in public.

    Police say his current bond is set for $1,050,009.00.

    Riley who is described as 6'2'', 175 pounds, is known to frequent the Riverside and Lackawanna areas of Jacksonville.

    If you know where Riley is, you're urged to call the sheriff's office at (904) 630-0500.

