Posted: 5:23 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
JSO searching for armed robbery suspect who held up a Westside liquor store
By Sarah Thompson
Jacksonville, FL —
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help tracking down a man who robbed a Westside liquor store at gunpoint.
JSO says the man made everyone inside Shores Liquor get down on the floor, demanded money, and then fled the business in a red vehicle.
According to the police report, an employee says the suspect made her empty the cash registers, after saying "Sorry, I'm hard on time, but if you move I will kill you."
We're told police are also searching for another suspect, who apparently acted as the getaway driver.
If you recognize the man in the photos, you're urged to call the Sheriff's Office.
