Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 3:19 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

    JSO searching for armed robbery suspect who targeted Northside health club

    Youfit Health Club armed robbery suspect
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
    Youfit Health Club armed robbery suspect

    By Sarah Thompson

    Jacksonville, FL —

    He's accused of holding an employee at gunpoint, after asking if he could use their restroom.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect, who targeted the Youfit Health Club on Norwood Avenue.

    The robbery happened on Friday, February 10th, right around 4:20 am.

    According to police, the suspect was last seen fleeing the business in a white four-door sedan, after stealing money from the cash register.

    He's described as a black male, 5’8” to 5’10”, 120 to 125 pounds, and between 19 and 20 years old.

    If you recognize the man from the photos, you're urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.

