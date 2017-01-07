JSO searching for man in Northside murder

By Robert Alonso

Police in Jacksonville want your help to find a Northside murder suspect hours after he allegedly committed the crime.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for Lance Lee Norman after Keeble Grant was shot and killed at River Oaks Apartments on the 11200 block of Harts Road just after midnight today. The scene is just north of the Dunn Avenue ramp to Interstate 95.

JSO hasn’t released any specific details of what happened, but they have said Norman is believed to have left the scene in a red 2007 Toyota Prius with a Georgia tag of PXZ 1422.

Police have also confirmed that the 61-year-old Grant lived at the apartment complex and that there was some sort of confrontation between Grant and Norman prior to his death.

Norman is described as a white 33-year-old male who stands 5’3 and weighs around 160 pounds. He’s believed to be wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and a black beanie hat.

Investigators say Norman is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by any member of the public who happens to see him.

Anyone who does see him or has information to share can call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who want to remain anonymous and received a possible cash reward can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.