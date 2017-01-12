Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

JSO searching for missing, runaway 8-year-old

    Posted: 11:43 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

    JSO searching for missing 8-year-old

    View Larger
    Damauriyus Wilson
    Damauriyus Wilson

    By Stephanie Brown

    Jacksonville, FL —

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.

    Damauriyus Jermaine Wilson is believed to have run away from home. Police say he took some brownies without permission and ran off because he thought he would get in trouble. He has run away before.

    He was last seen in on Regency Drive- near Dunn Avenue and I-95- around 7PM Thursday.

    Wilson is described as a black male, 4’, 75 pounds, brown eyes, black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

    If you have any information on Wilson’s location or where he has been since he was last seen, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     