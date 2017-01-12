JSO searching for missing 8-year-old

By Stephanie Brown

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.

Damauriyus Jermaine Wilson is believed to have run away from home. Police say he took some brownies without permission and ran off because he thought he would get in trouble. He has run away before.

He was last seen in on Regency Drive- near Dunn Avenue and I-95- around 7PM Thursday.

Wilson is described as a black male, 4’, 75 pounds, brown eyes, black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

If you have any information on Wilson’s location or where he has been since he was last seen, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.