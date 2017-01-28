Follow us on

Updated: 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 | Posted: 2:32 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Woman found safe after reported possible kidnapping

Last sighting of Victoria Ann-Marie Guillotte
JSO
Last sighting of Victoria Ann-Marie Guillotte

Victoria Ann-Marie Guillotte
JSO
Victoria Ann-Marie Guillotte
unknown man photo
JSO
JSO is asking anyone who knows the identity of this person to call police or Crime Stoppers

By Danielle Leigh

Jacksonville, Fl. —

UPDATE: JSO says Victoria Ann-Marie Guillotte has been found safe and no kidnapping occurred. We’re told the man pictured with her came forward to police and took detective to where he had dropped her off this morning. She was found in the same place she had been dropped off.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 25-year old Victoria Ann-Marie Guillotte after she called police saying she had been kidnapped.

Contact has not been made with Guillotte since 6:15 am. An investigation revealed she was in a GATE store located at 3150 Emerson Street with an unknown man at 5:15 am.  Investigators are trying to identify the unknown person.

If you have had contact with Guillotte since the early morning hours of January 28, know her whereabouts, or know if the identity of the man in the picture, you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. 

