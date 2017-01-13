Follow us on

Missing Child Alert issued for Jacksonville toddler, suicidal father

    Updated: 12:29 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 | Posted: 10:12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

    Missing Child Alert issued for 21-month-old from Jacksonville

    Jimmy Ngo
    Nova Ngo photo
    Nova Ngo
    Nova Ngo photo
    21-month-old Nova Ngo was last seen wearing this outfit
    Jimmy Ngo's vehicle photo
    Jimmy Ngo's vehicle
    Jimmy Ngo photo
    Jimmy Ngo last seen wearing dark shirt, dark pants, ball cap, dark aviator type sunglasses.

    By WOKV News Team

    Jacksonville, FL —

    Jacksonville police are searching for a suicidal man and his 21-month-old daughter, who he has threatened to kill.

    A Florida Missing Child Alert has now been put out in connection to the JSO investigation.

    JSO says 32-year-old Jimmy Ngo is an Asian male, 140 lbs, 5’5”, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark shirt, dark pants, an LA Dodgers ball cap, dark aviator type sunglasses.  Nova Ngo is 21-months-old and was last seen wearing the outfit pictured to the left with the blue top.

    Ngo is believed to be traveling in a 2011 blue/teal Chevrolet Silverado crew cab LTZ 4x4 with Florida tag 1090PM. There is an aftermarket light bar across the front of the vehicle.

    If you have any information about their location, you’re asked to immediately contact JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

