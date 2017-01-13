Missing Child Alert issued for 21-month-old from Jacksonville

21-month-old Nova Ngo was last seen wearing this outfit

By WOKV News Team

Jacksonville police are searching for a suicidal man and his 21-month-old daughter, who he has threatened to kill.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has now been put out in connection to the JSO investigation.

JSO says 32-year-old Jimmy Ngo is an Asian male, 140 lbs, 5’5”, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark shirt, dark pants, an LA Dodgers ball cap, dark aviator type sunglasses. Nova Ngo is 21-months-old and was last seen wearing the outfit pictured to the left with the blue top.

Ngo is believed to be traveling in a 2011 blue/teal Chevrolet Silverado crew cab LTZ 4x4 with Florida tag 1090PM. There is an aftermarket light bar across the front of the vehicle.

If you have any information about their location, you’re asked to immediately contact JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.