JSO searching for suspect after man shot in Westside apartment

By Robert Alonso

A black man in his 30's is now fighting for his life at UF Health after he was shot early this morning at a Westside apartment complex.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the Virginian Arms on Jammes Road around 4 a.m., finding the victim with a bullet wound in his upper torso inside one of the apartments.

It's not clear at this time why or how the victim was shot, but police do have an idea who the suspect is and that person is being sought, according to a JSO spokesman briefing reporters at the scene.

Detectives are also trying to figure out if the victim lived at the Virginian Arms and if anyone heard or saw what happened. Residents are cooperating with investigators, per JSO.

No weapon has been recovered.

Police haven't identified the suspect or victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).