Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    JSO searching for suspect after man shot in Westside apartment

    Victim fighting for his life in the hospital; motive unclear

    View Larger
    Virginian Arms shooting
    Russell Colburn, Action News Jax
    Virginian Arms shooting

    By Robert Alonso

    Jacksonville, FL —

    A black man in his 30's is now fighting for his life at UF Health after he was shot early this morning at a Westside apartment complex.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the Virginian Arms on Jammes Road around 4 a.m., finding the victim with a bullet wound in his upper torso inside one of the apartments.

    It's not clear at this time why or how the victim was shot, but police do have an idea who the suspect is and that person is being sought, according to a JSO spokesman briefing reporters at the scene.

    Detectives are also trying to figure out if the victim lived at the Virginian Arms and if anyone heard or saw what happened. Residents are cooperating with investigators, per JSO.

    No weapon has been recovered.

    Police haven't identified the suspect or victim at this time.

    Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     