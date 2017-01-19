JSO seeking suspect following two incidents at Hanna Park

By Stephanie Brown

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious incidents at Hanna Park that may be connected.

The first incident happened Wednesday, January 11 at 3:15 PM. JSO says a woman was running at Hanna Park when she was approached by a man who started talking to her and then following her. When the victim stopped to let the suspect go by, he instead forced her to the ground and started hitting her. The suspect then grabbed her cell phone and fled.

The second incident happened the next day at 2 PM at the Hanna Park Campground. A woman was stopped on a bench and saw a suspect get in and out of a trailer. At one point, the suspect stopped and talked with the woman, but she started walking away when she got concerned for her safety. At that time, the victim says she saw the suspect masturbating.

The suspect in the first incident is described as a white or Hispanic male, 25 to 30 years old, 5’7”-5’10”, 170-200 lbs, with short buzz cut hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, gray shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses with blue lenses. The suspect in the second incident is a white or Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old, 5’7”-5’9”, 170-180 lbs, with short buzz cut hair and some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, dark gray shirt, blue jeans, and high top tennis shoes.

If you have any information about these cases and the suspect shown in this composite, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible $3,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.